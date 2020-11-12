CarWale
    • Government makes Fastag mandatory for all four wheelers beginning January 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - New government notification makes Fastag compulsory for all M and N category of motor vehicles

    - Valid Fastag will be mandatory for third-party insurance from 1 April, 2021

    The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a new notification making fastag mandatory for all four-wheelers beginning 1 January, 2021. The rule will apply to all M and N category of motor vehicles sold before 1 December, 2017.

    Currently, a Fastag is compulsory for registration of all new vehicles and is supplied by the car manufacturer or dealer. According to government rules, the renewal of fitness certificate for transport vehicles will be done only after the Fastag has been fitted.

    For all four-wheelers, the new notification further states that a valid Fastag is mandatory while getting new third-party insurance, wherein the details of the Fastag ID shall be captured. The said rule will be applicable from 1 April, 2021.

