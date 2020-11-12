CarWale
    • Maruti Suzuki Alto, Celerio, and Wagon R festival editions launched in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Maruti Suzuki launches festival edition kits for its entry-level range of models

    - The prices for these special edition kits start at Rs 25,490

    Maruti Suzuki has introduced festival edition variants of the Alto, Celerio, and the WagonR. These special festive edition variants are essentially accessory kits that cost Rs 25,490, Rs 25,990, and Rs 29,990, respectively.

    The Maruti Suzuki Alto festival edition features a Pioneer touchscreen music system, Kenwood speakers, security system, dual-tone seat covers, and a steering wheel cover. The Celerio festival edition is equipped with a Sony 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, new seat covers, as well as Piano Black body side mouldings, and mats. The WagonRfestive edition gets front and rear bumper protectors, front upper grill chrome garnish, side skirts, new seat covers, and an interior styling kit. These kits can be installed at all Maruti Suzuki dealerships.

    Speaking on the latest introduction of the festive edition variants, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India,said, “The entry car segment has witnessed a surge in demand this year. Maruti Suzuki’s stalwarts, the Alto, WagonR, and the Celerio, collectively contribute to 75 per cent of the entry segment and have driven the revival of entry segment cars. In the current times, customers are looking for options that offer trustworthy performance and are high on style quotient. To resonate with these attributes and celebrate the spirit of the festive season, we are now offering festival edition variants of the Alto, Celerio, and the WagonR. We are excited to launch the bold and spirited festive edition variants of our top-selling cars. These special editions will stir up the festive enthusiasm with their dashing looks, style, and comfort. Exclusive accessory kits for every edition will empower our trusted customers to choose and reflect their own distinctive styles this festive season.”

