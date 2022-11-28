Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift spied testing

- Major update after three years

- Gets new DRLs layout

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios was introduced in India in 2019 and quickly gained popularity in the hatchback segment due to its excellent value for money. Now, this popular hatchback has been due for a facelift for quite some time.

Recently, two different test mules were spotted near the manufacturer's Chennai plant. Even though the car was camouflaged, many elements were visible. And, at first glance, the overall design and styling seem to be largely unchanged.

The front fascia has been updated with new arrow-shaped DRLs embedded in the grille, which is now pointed inwards as compared to outward-pointing DRLs in the current generation Grand i10 Nios. Besides that, the front looks identical to the current version.

As seen, one mule gets a dual-tone roof, turn indicators on ORVM, and newly designed alloy wheels. However, the turn indicators on the other variant are seen housed in the side fender rather than the ORVM, and the black-painted door handles make us believe it is a lower-spec variant.

Aside from the new alloy design visible in the spy shots, we see no unusual upgrades on the side. However, the rear profile was heavily camouflaged, implying that the rear end may receive major design updates such as creases and lines, as well as new LED tail lamps.

Furthermore, we can anticipate a larger screen, a new instrument cluster, and refreshed interior styling elements. Mechanically, we expect the hatchback to remain unchanged.

Now, the competitors of Grand i10, too, are planning to update their lineups with new facelifts, such as the 2023 Swift, which is already in the works. Moreover, with the introduction of new hatchbacks on the market, such as the Citroen C3, it is time for the Grand i10 Nios to remain relevant and an easy choice for buyers, and this could be the ideal time for bringing in a facelift.

