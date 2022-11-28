CarWale

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift spied testing

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    14,653 Views
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift spied testing

    - Major update after three years

    - Gets new DRLs layout

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios was introduced in India in 2019 and quickly gained popularity in the hatchback segment due to its excellent value for money. Now, this popular hatchback has been due for a facelift for quite some time.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Right Rear Three Quarter

    Recently, two different test mules were spotted near the manufacturer's Chennai plant. Even though the car was camouflaged, many elements were visible. And, at first glance, the overall design and styling seem to be largely unchanged. 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Right Front Three Quarter

    The front fascia has been updated with new arrow-shaped DRLs embedded in the grille, which is now pointed inwards as compared to outward-pointing DRLs in the current generation Grand i10 Nios. Besides that, the front looks identical to the current version.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Left Rear Three Quarter

    As seen, one mule gets a dual-tone roof, turn indicators on ORVM, and newly designed alloy wheels. However, the turn indicators on the other variant are seen housed in the side fender rather than the ORVM, and the black-painted door handles make us believe it is a lower-spec variant.

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Rear View

    Aside from the new alloy design visible in the spy shots, we see no unusual upgrades on the side. However, the rear profile was heavily camouflaged, implying that the rear end may receive major design updates such as creases and lines, as well as new LED tail lamps.

    Furthermore, we can anticipate a larger screen, a new instrument cluster, and refreshed interior styling elements. Mechanically, we expect the hatchback to remain unchanged.

    Now, the competitors of Grand i10, too, are planning to update their lineups with new facelifts, such as the 2023 Swift, which is already in the works. Moreover, with the introduction of new hatchbacks on the market, such as the Citroen C3, it is time for the Grand i10 Nios to remain relevant and an easy choice for buyers, and this could be the ideal time for bringing in a facelift.

    Image Source

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    ₹ 5.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2023 Porsche 911 facelift — What do we know so far?
     Next 
    New cars launched and unveiled in India last week - Innova Hycross, Eeco, Astor, and more

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7661 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQB
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.43 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.67 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.08 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.60 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.19 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.03 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7661 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift spied testing