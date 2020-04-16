Hyundai Grandi10 Nios CNG - Variants explained

The Hyundai Grandi10 Nios is now available in India with a factory-fitted CNG kit. It continues to be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine that comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. However, its power is rated at 68bhp and 95Nm of torque as against the petrol mill that churns out 81bhp and 114Nm of torque. Let's take a look at the two variants of this CNG model, the Magna which is priced at Rs 6.63 lakh and the Sportz that costs Rs 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Magna trim

In terms of features, the CNG model's entry-level Magna variant gets all the features from the base Era. In addition, there’s a 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a multi-function steering wheel and even height adjustable driver's seat.

Sportz trim

On the other hand, the Sportz variant is the top-spec version here. Over and above all the features from the lower variants, this one boasts of 14-inch alloy wheels and even gets automatic climate control and a digital speedometer. Furthermore, it’s also equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.