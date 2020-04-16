Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Grandi10 Nios CNG - Variants explained

Hyundai Grandi10 Nios CNG - Variants explained

April 16, 2020, 08:30 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
153 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Grandi10 Nios CNG - Variants explained

The Hyundai Grandi10 Nios is now available in India with a factory-fitted CNG kit. It continues to be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine that comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. However, its power is rated at 68bhp and 95Nm of torque as against the petrol mill that churns out 81bhp and 114Nm of torque. Let's take a look at the two variants of this CNG model, the Magna which is priced at Rs 6.63 lakh and the Sportz that costs Rs 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior

Magna trim

In terms of features, the CNG model's entry-level Magna variant gets all the features from the base Era. In addition, there’s a 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a multi-function steering wheel and even height adjustable driver's seat. 

Sportz trim

On the other hand, the Sportz variant is the top-spec version here. Over and above all the features from the lower variants, this one boasts of 14-inch alloy wheels and even gets automatic climate control and a digital speedometer. Furthermore, it’s also equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior
  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
  • Grand i10 NIOS
  • Grand i10 Nios Magna 1.2 Kappa VTVT CNG
  • Grand i10 Nios Sportz 1.2 Kappa VTVT CNG
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.95 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.21 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.64 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.03 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.03 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.79 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 5.91 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.67 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.68 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

51 Likes
48526 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2139 Likes
407560 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Advertisement

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in