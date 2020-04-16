BS6 Jeep Compass variants revised

- 14 variants of the Jeep Compass have been discontinued

- No changes to the Compass Trailhawk line-up

Jeep India has revised the variant list of the BS6 Compass. The model, which was earlier offered in 19 variants, will now be available only in five variants. Powertrain options include BS6-compliant versions of the 1.4-litre petrol engine and the 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Jeep has discontinued 14 variants of the Compass including the Limited (O) 1.4 Petrol AT, Longitude (O) 1.4 Petrol AT, Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel 4x4, Limited 2.0 Diesel 4x4,Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel Longitude (O) 2.0 Diesel ,Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel Black Pack, Limited 1.4 Petrol AT, Limited 2.0 Diesel, Longitude 2.0 Diesel ,Sport 2.0 Diesel, Sport 1.4 Petrol ,Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel 4x4 Black Pack and Limited (O) 1.4 Petrol AT Black Pack.

The BS6 Compass from Jeep will now be offered in five trims including Sport, Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited Plus and Limited Plus 4x4. There are no changes to the Trailhawk range.