Maruti Suzuki Swift diesel variants discontinued

April 16, 2020, 10:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Maruti Suzuki Swift diesel variants discontinued

- Maruti Swift diesel was powered by a 74bhp 1.3-litre engine

- The diesel variant was available in six trims

Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the diesel powered variants of the Swift as the engine was not updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms. As the 1.3-litre diesel mill is discontinued, the model is now available only with a 1.2-litre petrol engine.

The Swift diesel was powered by a 1.3-litre four cylinder motor that produced 74bhp and 190Nm of torque. This engine was offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. Now, the model is propelled exclusively by a 1.2-litre petrol unit producing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque.

The Maruti Swift diesel variants were offered in six trims including VDi, VDi AMT, ZDi, ZDi AMT, ZDi Plus, and ZDi Plus AMT. The Dzire facelift was another model from the brand that did not receive an upgrade for the diesel engine, details of which are available here.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.08 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.45 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.68 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.12 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.29 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.06 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.01 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.75 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.83 Lakh onwards

