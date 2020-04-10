Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG available in two variants

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG available in two variants

April 10, 2020, 07:40 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
669 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG available in two variants

-The 1.2-litre engine produces 68bhp/95Nm

-Available in the Era and Sportz variants 

A CNG compatible version of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in two variants- Era and Sportz, and they have been priced at Rs 6.62 lakhs and Rs 7.16 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). 

This bi-fuel version of the Grand i10 Nios is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which produces 68bhp/95Nm as compared to the standard petrol’s 81bhp/114Nm. It is only available with a five-speed manual gearbox. The CNG tank capacity is 60-litres while the petrol tank is 37-litres.  There are no changes to the car in terms of exterior and interior design as well as the feature list as compared to the standard petrol powered variants.

The Grand i10 Nios is currently the only car in the segment to offer this bi-fuel option and that too across two variants of the model. 

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
  • Grand i10 NIOS
NEW
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.95 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.21 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.64 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.03 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.03 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.79 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 5.91 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.67 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.68 Lakh onwards

