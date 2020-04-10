Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG available in two variants

-The 1.2-litre engine produces 68bhp/95Nm

A CNG compatible version of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in two variants- Era and Sportz, and they have been priced at Rs 6.62 lakhs and Rs 7.16 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

This bi-fuel version of the Grand i10 Nios is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which produces 68bhp/95Nm as compared to the standard petrol’s 81bhp/114Nm. It is only available with a five-speed manual gearbox. The CNG tank capacity is 60-litres while the petrol tank is 37-litres. There are no changes to the car in terms of exterior and interior design as well as the feature list as compared to the standard petrol powered variants.

The Grand i10 Nios is currently the only car in the segment to offer this bi-fuel option and that too across two variants of the model.