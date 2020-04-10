Please Tell Us Your City

  • Porsche Taycan takes double victory at the World Car of the Year Awards

Porsche Taycan takes double victory at the World Car of the Year Awards

April 10, 2020, 06:57 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
- Won the World Luxury Car award 

- And won the World Performance Car of the Year

The Porsche Taycan aimed to be everything that a Porsche stands for but at the same time save the planet too by being a full EV. At the WCOTY awards it took home not just one but two accolades by winning World Luxury Car and World Performance Car of the Year.  In the performance category, it succeeded in a historic triple against the 911 and the 718 Spyder/Cayman GT4. Furthermore, the electric sports car also won World Luxury Car. 86 international automotive journalists voted and assessed over 50 new cars. 

The Taycan is the first production electric vehicle to use a two-speed transmission and an 800-volt electrical system, which allow for quicker acceleration and shorter recharge times, respectively. The Turbo S variant with launch control activated can hit a 100 kmph in a scorching 2.5 seconds. 

Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board, Research and Development, commented on the awards: “This double win in the categories World Performance Car and World Luxury Car underlines what we wanted to achieve when we developed the Taycan. We wanted to create a driver-focused, fully electric sports car that can take on any performance car. At the same time, we focused on uncompromised everyday usability and contemporary, digital luxury and comfort for four passengers. We are delighted that the WCOTY jury rewards these efforts.”  

