New Bentley Flying Spur gets a multi-function touch screen remote for rear seat occupants

The new Bentley Flying Spur gets a multi-function touchscreen for rear seat occupants to provide unprecedented control over the vehicle’s extensive range of luxury features. High definition five-inch Touch Screen Remote (TSR) is finished in polished metal embellish with diamond knurling. At the touch of a button, the Remote deploys itself from atop the rear centre console, held in place by integrated magnets, ready to be utilised by the rear seat passengers.

The handheld remote is driven by a four-core processor and 1GB of onboard RAM. A pin-sharp 1280 x 720 pixel display forms the interface, and an integrated array of cutting-edge sensors including a three-axis accelerometer and a proximity sensor combine with haptic feedback to make the TSR easy and intuitive to use. The touchscreen remote is powered by a 3,200mAh Lithium-Polymer battery that ensures uninterrupted usage during long commutes.

The TSR allows rear seat passengers to configure the 14-way adjustable backrest and cushion, control six-setting seat heating and ventilation, five massage functions and armrest heating from a single screen. Additionally, it offers full control of air conditioning functions individually for both sides of the rear passenger compartment, including fan speed, temperature, air distribution and ionisers to enhance cabin air purity and passenger wellbeing.

With the approval of the passenger, the TSR controls the Flying Spur’s glass-to-glass panoramic sunroof and windows to allow natural light to flood into the cabin environment. Alternatively, for a more subdued setting and for greater privacy, the Panoramic Sunshade and Rear Window Blinds are just a touch away. With optional Mood Lighting, rear seat occupants can tailor the ambient colour and intensity to their personal choice, whilst storing preferred setting as favourites.

The TSR offers control to the optional Naim Audio 2,200W 18 speakers. Moreover, rear seat passengers can access a variety of driver information via the TSR. This is traditionally only accessible to those in the driver’s seat. Current speed, journey information, outside temperature alongside a complete navigation interface allows the passenger to stay connected with their journey. Interestingly, the users can retract or deploy the Flying Spur’s Flying B mascot on the bonnet with a touch of a remote.