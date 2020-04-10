Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Bentley Flying Spur gets a multi-function touch screen remote for rear seat occupants

New Bentley Flying Spur gets a multi-function touch screen remote for rear seat occupants

April 10, 2020, 06:16 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
519 Views
Be the first to comment
New Bentley Flying Spur gets a multi-function touch screen remote for rear seat occupants

- High definition five-inch Touch Screen Remote (TSR)

- Remote is driven by a four-core processor and 1GB of onboard RAM

The new Bentley Flying Spur gets a multi-function touchscreen for rear seat occupants to provide unprecedented control over the vehicle’s extensive range of luxury features. High definition five-inch Touch Screen Remote (TSR) is finished in polished metal embellish with diamond knurling. At the touch of a button, the Remote deploys itself from atop the rear centre console, held in place by integrated magnets, ready to be utilised by the rear seat passengers.

The handheld remote is driven by a four-core processor and 1GB of onboard RAM. A pin-sharp 1280 x 720 pixel display forms the interface, and an integrated array of cutting-edge sensors including a three-axis accelerometer and a proximity sensor combine with haptic feedback to make the TSR easy and intuitive to use. The touchscreen remote is powered by a 3,200mAh Lithium-Polymer battery that ensures uninterrupted usage during long commutes. 

Bentley Continental Flying Spur Interior

The TSR allows rear seat passengers to configure the 14-way adjustable backrest and cushion, control six-setting seat heating and ventilation, five massage functions and armrest heating from a single screen. Additionally, it offers full control of air conditioning functions individually for both sides of the rear passenger compartment, including fan speed, temperature, air distribution and ionisers to enhance cabin air purity and passenger wellbeing.

With the approval of the passenger, the TSR controls the Flying Spur’s glass-to-glass panoramic sunroof and windows to allow natural light to flood into the cabin environment. Alternatively, for a more subdued setting and for greater privacy, the Panoramic Sunshade and Rear Window Blinds are just a touch away. With optional Mood Lighting, rear seat occupants can tailor the ambient colour and intensity to their personal choice, whilst storing preferred setting as favourites. 

Bentley Continental Flying Spur Interior

The TSR offers control to the optional Naim Audio 2,200W 18 speakers. Moreover, rear seat passengers can access a variety of driver information via the TSR. This is traditionally only accessible to those in the driver’s seat. Current speed, journey information, outside temperature alongside a complete navigation interface allows the passenger to stay connected with their journey. Interestingly, the users can retract or deploy the Flying Spur’s Flying B mascot on the bonnet with a touch of a remote.

  • Bentley
  • Continental Flying Spur
  • Bentley Continental Flying Spur
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Bentley Continental Flying Spur Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.79 Crore onwards
New Delhi₹ 3.93 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

452 Likes
335514 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in