  • BMW India introduces ‘Contactless Experience’ online buying solution

BMW India introduces ‘Contactless Experience’ online buying solution

April 10, 2020, 05:47 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
BMW India introduces ‘Contactless Experience’ online buying solution

- Contactless Experience is BMW’s online shopping tool

- Claims to ensure sanitisation of cars before delivery amidst the pandemic

BMW India has taken an initiative for buyers with the Contactless Experience. With this online car buying tool, prospective customers can not only configure and select their preferred car, but they can also make a payment and get the car delivered to their doorstep.

BMW 3 Series Exterior

Can be availed on the official Indian website, this online tool allows the customer to select the model and variant of their choice. Following that, the online configurator can be used to make personalisation changes to upholstery, interior trim, alloy wheels, exterior colours, accessories and more. Then the website will be redirected to BMW’s online shop. Here the nearest dealer would be selected to further assist the customer in buying decisions. The dealership will also help with product related queries and finance options. After the completion of documentation and other formalities, BMW claims that each vehicle will undergo a thorough sanitation process due to the ongoing pandemic. The car will be then delivered at the doorsteps along with a sealed envelope of vehicle’s documents.

This new initiative should be beneficial for both the carmaker and the customers. Especially considering the lockdown where the customers won’t be able to visit the showroom anytime soon. Whether this service will remain active after the lockdown is concluded remains to be seen.

