BS6 Honda Jazz spied testing ahead of launch

April 10, 2020, 04:11 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
13737 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 Honda Jazz spied testing ahead of launch

- BS6 Honda Jazz will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine

- The model could receive a few exterior design updates 

Ahead of its launch that could take place once the lockdown is lifted, the BS6 Honda Jazz has been spotted during a public road test. Spy images shared on the web reveal a fully camouflaged test-mule of the model with an emission testing device at the rear.

Powertrain options on the BS6 Honda Jazz will include a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. In its current state of tune, the former produces 90bhp and 110Nm of torque while the latter is capable of producing 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed manual unit for the petrol and diesel variants respectively. A CVT unit will also be offered with the petrol mill.

Honda Jazz Exterior

As seen in the spy images, the BS6 Honda Jazz looks identical to the BS4 model, although we can expect a few exterior design updates while feature additions to the interior cannot be ruled out either. The company is also working on the WR-V facelift, details of which are available here.

Image Source

  • Honda
  • Jazz
  • Honda Jazz
