    • Hyundai extends Mobility Membership program to all its existing customers

    Hyundai extends Mobility Membership program to all its existing customers

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai extends Mobility Membership program to all its existing customers

    -The plan has garnered over one lakh registrations

    -Hyundai has collaborated with 31 lifestyle brands to provide several customer privileges 

    Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has extended its ‘Mobility Membership’ service for all its existing customers in addition to the new car owners. Earlier launched in August, 2020 this initiative from the brand offers a mobility and lifestyle-related benefits for its customers throughout their vehicle ownership journey. 

    Since the launch of this program, the company has registered over one lakh customers and has a wide partnership network with 31 leading brands across diverse segments offering multiple services for all Hyundai car owners. With several curated unique offers, the application provides everyday needs such as mobility, entertainment, shopping, fitness and many other such privileges without the hassle of earning and redeeming points. 

    Commenting on the Phase II of, ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has always been at the forefront in providing Smart Mobility Solutions to its customers. Hyundai Mobility Membership is a one stop solution to fulfil different needs of customers throughout their ownership journey. Over 1 Lakh customers have registered on the Hyundai Mobility Membership App since its launch in August 2020 and with the phase 2 of Hyundai Mobility Membership, we aim to elevate every Hyundai customer’s retail experience span across diverse categories offering them a world of exclusive benefits and delights”. 

