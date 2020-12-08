BMW 2 Series Black Shadow Edition - Now in pictures

BMW India wanted to highlight its official personalisation content for the 2 Series Gran Coupe. And they came up with a brilliant idea of launching a Black Shadow edition. This special edition of the coupe comes with accessories specially picked from its BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line package along with M performance parts. Here's a picture gallery of the car for you to drool at.

This special edition is only offered either in the Black Sapphire or Alpine White paint options. It comes with a Sensatec Oyster/Black interior trim.

To add some discreet details to this Black Shadow edition, there are new additions including a high-gloss black mesh-style M front grille and black exterior mirror caps.

The carmaker is also offering a BMW 'M' Performance rear spoiler in high-gloss. And to further enhance its sporty look, it gets black chrome tail pipe finishers as well.

There are 18-inch M Performance Y-spoke styling 554 M forged wheels. These come in Jet Black Matt and feature BMW's Floating hub cap, which has a BMW logo that remains leveled at all times.

This exclusive model is based on the 2 Series Gran Coupe and remains mechanically unchanged. However, its interior layout and features list have been carried over from the M Sport variant.

Interestingly, this add-on package is worth Rs 2.5 lakh, but BMW India says the first 24 buyers will get this unique kit at an exclusive price. Do note, it can be booked through BMW's online shop only.