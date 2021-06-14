Hyundai Creta surpasses six -lakh sales milestone in India

- Over 1.06-lakh units sold in last nine months

- Available with petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel powertrain

Hyundai’s highest-selling SUV – Creta has surpassed the six lakh sales milestone. Launched in 2015, the Creta attained the five-lakh sales mark in August last year while the following 1.06-lakh unit sales were registered by the carmaker in just nine months.

The Korean carmaker launched the new-generation of the SUV in the country last year in March. Although dividing opinions with its polarising looks, Hyundai managed to sell over 1.2 lakh units of the new Creta within a year of its launch. Last month, the five-seat SUV also dethroned Maruti Suzuki Swift to emerge as the highest-selling vehicle in the country; more details of which can be read here.

The Creta continues to be a strong contender in the mid-size SUV segment packing in features like a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, and an eight-way electrically adjustable driver seat. We have driven the 1.4-litre turbo petrol with a seven-speed DCT unit and you can read our first-drive review here. Alongside, the first-drive review of the Creta diesel MT is embedded below.

Mechanically, the Creta can be had with three engine options. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated engine makes 113bhp/144N torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor churns out a healthier 138bhp/242Nm of peak torque and is coupled exclusively with a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre diesel derivative generates 113bhp/250Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.

The rivals of the Hyundai Creta include the Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, and the MG Hector. Taking things further, Hyundai is now gearing up to launch the elongated version of the Creta. Christened as the Alcazar and to be offered with a six and seven-seat layout, the SUV will make its India debut on 18 June and will be positioned above the Creta. For more details on the three-row SUV, click here.