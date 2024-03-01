Hyundai Creta N Line safety features listed

To be launched on 11 March, 2024

Will be offered in two variants

Hyundai India has started accepting orders for its upcoming Creta N Line SUV. Customers can book the performance-tuned Creta for a token amount of Rs. 25,000 in two variants option. The automaker has also revealed the safety features of the Creta N Line.

Talking about the safety features and equipment, the N Line version of the Creta will be offered with 42 standard and over 70 advanced safety features. The features such as six airbags, electronic stability control, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, hill assist control, and ABS with EBD are standard across the range.

The SUV will also get features such as a 360-degree surround camera, blind spot monitor, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

The Hyundai Creta N Line will be offered in two variants, N8 and N10 with manual and automatic powertrain options. The motor on duty will be a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine capable of producing 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque.