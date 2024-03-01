Mahindra XUV300 facelift spied again; launch soon

To get revised front and rear profile

Interiors to receive a major update

Mahindra is actively testing the facelifted version of its entry-level compact SUV, the XUV300. The model was yet again spied on test draped in camouflage. It is expected to be revealed in the coming months.

As seen in the spy pictures, the XUV300, with the facelift, will get a completely redesigned rear profile. It will feature C-shaped LED taillights with a connecting light bar, new bumper, extended roof spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, rear wiper with a defogger, and roof rails.

The biggest change will be made to the cabin of the XUV300 which now feels dated. Similar to the recently launched XUV400, which now gets a new dashboard layout with modern touches. We expect the XUV300 facelift to come loaded with a large infotainment screen, all-digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, redesigned centre console and aircon panel, and updated upholstery.

Mechanically, the XUV300 will most likely continue with the same powertrain options. It currently comes equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with six-speed manual and AMT gearbox options.

Image source: Rushlane