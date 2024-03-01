Toyota registers 23,300 unit sales in February 2024

Overall sales stood at 25,220 units

Achieved an overall Y-o-Y growth of 61 per cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor registered an overall Y-o-Y growth of 61 per cent with 25,200 units sold in February 2024, against 15,685 units sold in the corresponding month last year. This comprises domestic car sales of 23,300 units and an export of 1,920 units.

Recently, the brand’s latest three-row MPV, the Innova Hycross, crossed the 50,000 units sales milestone in the country. This third generation of the Innova went on sale in the country in 2022 and received a major overhaul when compared to the outgoing model. Currently, the model is offered in five variants across petrol and hybrid powertrain options with prices starting from Rs. 19.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the sales, Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Our commitment towards delivering ‘Mass Happiness to All’ and maintaining a customer-first approach has been instrumental in ensuring steady month-on-month growth. With this month recording the highest monthly sales, we continue to witness rising demand coupled with good customer enquiries from across the regions. Notably, the SUV and MUV models are at the forefront of this demand surge, with the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, and Legender maintaining their leadership positions and significantly contributing to our growth story. Recently, Innova Hycross set a remarkable milestone clocking sales of over 50,000 units since its launch in November 2022, underscoring our focus on offering customers a choice of vehicle that fits their lifestyle and needs.”