Hyundai Creta facelift spied internationally; India-bound next year?

- The second-gen Creta was introduced in India in 2020

- The updated model will get ADAS

The mid-size SUV segment is currently buzzing with updates and even as we wait for the Seltos facelift to be launched in India later this year, Hyundai is readying another update for the Creta. The Indian arm of the Korean automobile brand continues to remain tight-lipped on a significant update for its best seller.

Spy shots from outside India reveal a test mule of what seems to be the facelifted iteration of the Creta that could eventually make its way to India next year. As seen in the images here, the Creta facelift gets a completely new fascia, including a new grille with an integrated camera, an air dam with an ADAS sensor, and front parking sensors. The design of the LED DRLs could be in line with that of the current-gen Venue, while the main headlight cluster gets two housings, and is likely to sport the H design similar to that of the upcoming Exter. Also up for offer could be aggressively styled air vents on either side of the front bumper.

The side profile of the facelifted Creta doesn’t reveal much, save for the design of the alloy wheels that are borrowed from the current-gen model. Towards the rear, the Grand Vitara rival is expected to get a set of new LED tail lights as well as a heavily reworked tailgate and bumper. The model is likely to be equipped with LED light bars at the front and rear.

Details regarding the interior of the 2024 Hyundai Creta remain unknown at the moment, although the model is expected to get a big revamp, and could arrive with a redesigned dashboard, new features, and fresh upholstery. Under the hood, the model will soldier on with the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine. It remains to be seen if the Creta facelift will get the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor at launch or if Hyundai will introduce it with the current model later this year.

