Jaguar to start all-electric innings with a four-door sedan in 2024

-Officially announced a range of 700km

-Launch in 2024 and deliveries in 2025

Four-door GT

As a part of its Re-imagine strategy, Jaguar will launch its first all-electric vehicle in 2024 with buyer deliveries in 2025. The car will be a four-door GT and be underpinned by a new JEA all-electric platform that’s expected to spawn multiple body styles by the end of the decade.

The automaker has officially said that the car will have a range of 700kms and be priced at around 100,000 GBP (Rs. 1.02 crore). The car will be launched in 2024 with deliveries in 2025 indicative of a debut in the latter half of next year.

Building on the legacy?

Given how Jaguar has been a company that’s been steeped in building on its legacy over the last few decades, we believe that the car will be an electrified version of its erstwhile XJ/XJL sedan. There’s also the indicative pricing which is where the XJ was before Jaguar discontinued it a few years ago.

India-bound

We expect that India will be one of the first markets where this electrified XJ/XJL will be launched and be offered via the CKD route with assembly at JLR’s plant outside Pune. The automaker has announced that more details of the car will be announced over the course of 2023.