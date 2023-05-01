CarWale
    AD

    Jaguar to start all-electric innings with a four-door sedan in 2024

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    725 Views
    Jaguar to start all-electric innings with a four-door sedan in 2024

    -Officially announced a range of 700km

    -Launch in 2024 and deliveries in 2025

    Four-door GT

    As a part of its Re-imagine strategy, Jaguar will launch its first all-electric vehicle in 2024 with buyer deliveries in 2025. The car will be a four-door GT and be underpinned by a new JEA all-electric platform that’s expected to spawn multiple body styles by the end of the decade. 

    The automaker has officially said that the car will have a range of 700kms and be priced at around 100,000 GBP (Rs. 1.02 crore). The car will be launched in 2024 with deliveries in 2025 indicative of a debut in the latter half of next year.

    Building on the legacy?

    Given how Jaguar has been a company that’s been steeped in building on its legacy over the last few decades, we believe that the car will be an electrified version of its erstwhile XJ/XJL sedan. There’s also the indicative pricing which is where the XJ was before Jaguar discontinued it a few years ago. 

    India-bound

    We expect that India will be one of the first markets where this electrified XJ/XJL will be launched and be offered via the CKD route with assembly at JLR’s plant outside Pune. The automaker has announced that more details of the car will be announced over the course of 2023. 

           

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Creta facelift spied internationally; India-bound next year?
     Next 
    Citroen C3 Aircross - 5 missed features

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team11 Mar 2020
    6180 Views
    60 Likes
    New Jaguar XE | Here’s Why We Like It So Much
    youtube-icon
    New Jaguar XE | Here’s Why We Like It So Much
    By CarWale Team09 Mar 2020
    96240 Views
    1542 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th APR
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th APR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV
    Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda HR-V
    Honda HR-V

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team11 Mar 2020
    6180 Views
    60 Likes
    New Jaguar XE | Here’s Why We Like It So Much
    youtube-icon
    New Jaguar XE | Here’s Why We Like It So Much
    By CarWale Team09 Mar 2020
    96240 Views
    1542 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jaguar to start all-electric innings with a four-door sedan in 2024