First all-electric Range Rover bookings to open in H2 2023

-Will be a medium-sized SUV

-Deliveries in 2025

Crucial dates

An all-electric mid-size SUV from Land Rover will see its bookings open later this year with a full reveal in early 2024 and buyer deliveries from 2025. The car will be underpinned by a new electric modular architecture (EMA) which is also expected to underpin future Land Rover models.

What to expect?

Going on the lines of Jaguar’s announcement of an electric flagship with a range of 700km and a price of Rs. 1.02 crore, we expect similar specs for this new Land Rover SUV. However, given the nature of its vehicles and buyers, Land Rover has also said that it will retain its current modular architecture that underpins its range of ICE and hybrid models. We expect that Land Rover will first electrify its flagship Range Rover before bringing on an electric Evoque and Discovery model.

India-bound

We expect the electric Range Rover to make its way to India in the CBU form late next year in limited numbers, and depending on demand may even start assembling it locally.