Hyundai Aura to be launched in India tomorrow

January 20, 2020, 04:25 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Hyundai Aura to be launched in India tomorrow

- Hyundai Aura will rival the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze

- The model will be available in 12 variants and three engine options

Hyundai revealed the Aura compact sedan in India in December last year. The spiritual successor to the Xcent, the model will rival against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze and the Volkswagen Ameo. The Aura will be available in six colours and 12 variants, details of which are available here.

Engine options on the Hyundai Aura will include the BS6 compliant versions of the 1.2-litre petrol motor, 1.2-litre diesel engine and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. A CNG variant will also be offered. Bookings for the Hyundai Aura began earlier this month for an amount of Rs 10,000. We have a detailed specification comparison of the Aura and its competitors which can be read here

The upcoming Hyundai Aura will come equipped with features such as projector headlamps and fog lamps, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, reverse parking camera, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 5.3-inch MID and wireless charging. Exclusive details regarding the segment-first features can be read here

