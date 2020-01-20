MG Maxus D90 to be showcased at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo

- Will be showcased at 2020 Auto Expo

- Expected to be launched in the festive season later this year

MG Motor will showcase the Maxus D90 SUV at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo event in the country. This SUV is among the 14 cars that will be showcased at the upcoming biennial automotive show. The vehicle is expected to be launched in the country sometime in the festive season later this year.

The China-spec model of this SUV gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 221bhp and 360Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission. There have been reports of the company working on a 2.0-litre diesel engine option which might be offered in the India-spec model.

In terms of dimensions, the MG Maxus D90 measures 5,005mm in length and 1,932mm in width while having a height of 1,875mm and a wheelbase of 2,950mm. In terms of features, the international spec model gets all the bells and whistles in the form of a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three zone climate control, eight-inch digital instrument cluster, cooled/heated seats and more. The India-spec model is also expected to get a similar feature list.

In terms of safety, the MG Maxus D90 SUV will get autonomous emergency braking, six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP and more. Additionally, the vehicle will also offer automatic parking function and lane keep assist. More details about the vehicle will be known post its official unveiling at the 2020 Auto Expo.