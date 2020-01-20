Please Tell Us Your City

Third-gen Ford EcoSport detailed through leaked images

January 20, 2020, 03:32 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Third-gen Ford EcoSport detailed through leaked images

- Next-gen EcoSport codenamed BX755

- To be built on modified version of current-gen platform

- Expected to be launched globally in 2021

The third-gen Ford EcoSport is being developed and we can expect its Brazilian debut in 2021. Way ahead of its unveil, clear images of this new-gen EcoSport compact SUV have been leaked on the web.

The upcoming next-gen model of the Ford EcoSport is codenamed as the BX755. Though it looks very different than the current-gen model, the new-gen EcoSport will be built on a modified version of the present SUV. The pictures clearly show the radical design changes that give it a fresh avatar. There's a big hexagonal grille surrounded by twin-pod LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs. At the back, there are newly-designed wraparound LED tail lamps, a dual-tone bumper with silver skid plates and integrated reflectors.

The vehicle looks larger in size and with its dimensions expected to increase, we expect the Ford EcoSport to offer more cabin space and boot space as well. Even in terms of features, there might be a larger touchscreen display with a Sync-4 infotainment system, redesigned digital instrument cluster amongst others. 

There's no confirmation about its powertrain details yet. However, according to speculations there might be a new powerful 135bhp 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol mill in the pipeline. Ford is expected to introduce this new-gen EcoSport in Brazil first in 2021, post which we can expect it to be launched in India.

Ford EcoSport Exterior

Images Courtesy – QuatroRodas.com

  • Ford
  • Ford EcoSport
  • EcoSport
  • 2021 Ford EcoSport
  • New-gen EcoSport
  • Next-gen EcoSport
