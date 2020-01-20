Please Tell Us Your City

BMW M Division posted strong sales performance in 2019

January 20, 2020, 02:32 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
BMW M Division posted strong sales performance in 2019

- The Bavarian sports division sold 1,35,829 vehicles worldwide

- Best sales performance in 50 years of the brand's history

BMW’s M division has posted a sales growth of 32 per cent in 2019 having sold 1,35,829 units. Meanwhile, almost a million vehicles were sold with M Sport Package and the demand for BMW Individual optional equipment increased by 50 per cent.

With their strong sales last year, the BMW Group subsidiary claims to be the leading carmaker in the performance segment. This sales record was also helped by the aggressive model offensive last year. The long list of introductions last year includes M2 CS, X5M, X6M, M8 and M8 Gran Coupe, apart from X2 M35i, M340i, M550d, M760Li, and M850i.

BMW M2 Exterior

In terms of market, the United States was the biggest market for M vehicles with 44,442 units sold. On the home soil of Germany, 26,110 models were delivered and in the United Kingdom M cars found 17,688 takers. By percentage of volume, Switzerland was the largest buyer of M models by accounting for over 22 per cent of all BMW cars sold.

This year BMW will be revealing the new-gen M3 sedan and M4 coupe. We also expect the updated versions of the previously introduced models to break cover in 2020.

BMW M2 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 99.08 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.05 Crores onwards
New Delhi₹ 96.62 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 99.08 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 99.92 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 92.61 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 1.01 Crores onwards
Kolkata₹ 92.83 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 94.08 Lakhs onwards

