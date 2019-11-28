Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai Aura compact sedan (Maruti Dzire rival) to debut in India on 19 December

November 28, 2019, 06:21 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Hyundai Aura compact sedan (Maruti Dzire rival) to debut in India on 19 December

- Hyundai Aura will replace the Xcent sedan in India

- Is expected to go on sale in January 2020

- Will be available with BS6 petrol and diesel engines

The Grand i10 Nios based Hyundai Aura compact sedan is all set to be unveiled in India on 19 December. The car will go on sale in the country in January 2020. The Hyundai Aura will replace the Xcent sedan in India.

The Hyundai Aura will share its underpinnings with the Grand i10 Nios. Besides, the fascia will be largely similar to the hatchback. Changes will include a honeycomb pattern for the grille and twin boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. In profile, it will feature a three-box design with a coupe-like silhouette. The rear will get wraparound LED taillights. The overall design of the car is likely to be inspired by the Elantra and the Verna.

Interiors of the all-new Hyundai Aura will be largely identical to the Grand i10 Nios. Hyundai may use different colour trims for the cabin. That said, it will get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, climate control system, wireless charging and much more. What remains to be seen, though, is whether Hyundai will offer the Blue Link smart connectivity features in the Aura or not.

Under the hood, the Hyundai Aura will be available with three BS6 engines. There will be 1.2-litre petrol and diesel motors that will be paired to five-speed manual and AMT options. What's intresting, though, is that Hyundai will also offer a 1.0-litre direct-injection, turbocharged petrol engine from the Venue. However, it is expected to be offered in a lower state of tune. It will be available with a five-speed manual transmission.

The Aura will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze and the Tata Tigor. That said, Hyundai will continue selling the outgoing Xcent sedan as the Xcent Prime for the commercial market.

