India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLB gets a 35 AMG version

- Powered by a 302bhp 2.0-litre engine

- Will also come in a more powerful 45 AMG guise

Mercedes-Benz has extended the GLB range with the addition of the new 35 AMG. The souped-up version is the third powertrain option for the recently-revealed SUV and it will soon be followed by a more powerful 45 AMG.

Powering the new GLB 35 AMG is the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which also powers the other 35 AMG badged vehicles. It puts out 301bhp of power and 400Nm of twisting force, sent to the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system through a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic. The performance SUV is capable of sprinting from standstill to 100kmph in just 5.2 seconds and it boasts of a top speed of 250kmph.

There are five driving modes to choose from as part of the AMG Dynamic Select which can alter the response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering. Even the 4Matic gets three-stage ESP settings along with a 50:50 power split between all four wheels. Braking duties are handled by four-piston fixed callipers on cross-drilled 350mm discs up front while the rear gets a single-piston and 330mm cast-iron discs.

Appearance-wise, there’s the AMG-specific grille, aggressive front splitters and contrast finish on the roof, spoiler and air-vents. The seven-seater sits on 19-inch AMG wheels upgradable to 21-inch. The chrome exhaust flanks the aggressive diffusers lending a sporty appeal. The cabin has Artico leather upholstery, AMG badging, and MBUX infotainment system as seen on the new Mercedes models. The GLB 35 AMG becomes the first compact car with a seven-seat configuration from the Mercedes-AMG stable.

Pricing for the new GLB 35 AMG is expected to be revealed closer to the market launch. Meanwhile, here in India, the standard GLB-Class is expected to arrive as a replacement for the B-Class. It will make for an impressive proposition to the compact premium car buyer and should be more affordable than the high-selling GLC. The 35 AMG version, meanwhile, should also make it to our shores.