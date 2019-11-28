Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLB gets a 35 AMG version

India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLB gets a 35 AMG version

November 28, 2019, 05:05 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
7011 Views
Be the first to comment
India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLB gets a 35 AMG version

- Powered by a 302bhp 2.0-litre engine

- Will also come in a more powerful 45 AMG guise

Mercedes-Benz has extended the GLB range with the addition of the new 35 AMG. The souped-up version is the third powertrain option for the recently-revealed SUV and it will soon be followed by a more powerful 45 AMG. 

Mercedes-Benz GLE New Exterior

Powering the new GLB 35 AMG is the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which also powers the other 35 AMG badged vehicles. It puts out 301bhp of power and 400Nm of twisting force, sent to the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system through a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic. The performance SUV is capable of sprinting from standstill to 100kmph in just 5.2 seconds and it boasts of a top speed of 250kmph. 

There are five driving modes to choose from as part of the AMG Dynamic Select which can alter the response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering. Even the 4Matic gets three-stage ESP settings along with a 50:50 power split between all four wheels. Braking duties are handled by four-piston fixed callipers on cross-drilled 350mm discs up front while the rear gets a single-piston and 330mm cast-iron discs. 

Mercedes-Benz GLE New Exterior

Appearance-wise, there’s the AMG-specific grille, aggressive front splitters and contrast finish on the roof, spoiler and air-vents. The seven-seater sits on 19-inch AMG wheels upgradable to 21-inch. The chrome exhaust flanks the aggressive diffusers lending a sporty appeal. The cabin has Artico leather upholstery, AMG badging, and MBUX infotainment system as seen on the new Mercedes models. The GLB 35 AMG becomes the first compact car with a seven-seat configuration from the Mercedes-AMG stable. 

Mercedes-Benz GLE New Exterior

Pricing for the new GLB 35 AMG is expected to be revealed closer to the market launch. Meanwhile, here in India, the standard GLB-Class is expected to arrive as a replacement for the B-Class. It will make for an impressive proposition to the compact premium car buyer and should be more affordable than the high-selling GLC. The 35 AMG version, meanwhile, should also make it to our shores.

Mercedes-Benz GLE New Exterior
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • GLE New
  • Mercedes-Benz GLE New
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Features Explained

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Features Explained

We show you some of the most extravagant featur ...

22 Likes
1591 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

274 Likes
14799 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in