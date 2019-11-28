Volkswagen delivers 100 Polos in one day

Volkswagen has delivered 100 units of the Polo in one day to Hilti, a corporate customer. The delivery is a part of the German automaker’s ‘Corporate fleet’ strategic initiative. As part of its future plans, it intends to expand its product offerings and venture into mobility solutions for the evolving Indian customer.

Speaking on the occasion, Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “We’re delighted that our partners like Hilti trust in Volkswagen as a safe and reliable mobility partner. It is a privilege to be catering to such a diverse set of customers with the most loved and preferred hatchback – Volkswagen Polo. Even today, it is the first choice among Indian customers and it’s been our constant endeavor of providing the best of German engineering to this region.”

The Volkswagen Polos that have been delivered are the latest updated models that were launched in India a few months ago. This update saw the car get a new face, wheels and a touchscreen system. It also saw the introduction of the GT trim line for the Ameo as well as Polo diesel range.