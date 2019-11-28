Next-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class partly sheds camouflage; reveals new details

The upcoming generation of the S-Class, that is scheduled to make its debut sometime in 2020, has been spotted again. New spy images reveal that the new-gen S-Class test-mule has shed some camouflage, revealing a few details about the model.

As seen in the images, the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class has no camouflage on hood, boot lid, A, B and C-pillar, revealing nothing that we didn’t know earlier. We can see the model riding on new alloy wheels and a bulge at the end of the roof, hinting at the possibility of a receiver for satellite or similar communication devices.

Inside, we expect Mercedes-Benz to equip the next generation S-Class with a host of additional autonomous capabilities conforming to Level 3, considering the model is already compliant with Level 2 Autonomy.

Powertrain options on the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class will continue to include V6 petrol and diesel engines. The electric motor is expected to receive an update in the form of a better range, which currently stands at 50kms, aiding the car to be driven in cities that could soon enforce zero emission standards.