Nissan to introduce new high-tech car production system

Nissan Motor Co. is to soon introduce a high-tech production system to boost workplace efficiency, and increase profitability.

The equipment and technology involved in the new system enhances automation required for applying sealant and fitting engines. Nissan will roll out this new high-tech system starting with its Tochigi plant in Japan sometime next year at a cost of Rs 2157 crore.

As of now, Nissan hasn’t mentioned which factory is next to receive the new upgraded tech. However, at a time when sales in important markets such as China and USA aren’t at its best, this initiative does a raise an eyebrow. In fact, a new executive team is set to take over the company.This comes a year after the former chairman Carlos Ghosn was ousted.

Reportedly, Nissan is implementing a global recovery plan where it will cut global vehicle production by 10 percent till 2023, and shed nearly one-tenth of its workforce. With so many cost-saving measures in place, only time will tell if this new tech was money spent well.