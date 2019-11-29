Please Tell Us Your City

Nissan to introduce new high-tech car production system

November 29, 2019, 11:04 AM IST by Santosh Nair
Nissan to introduce new high-tech car production system

- Comes at a time when Nissan is under pressure to cut costs

- Will cost 33 billion yen (Rs 2,157 crore) to implement at one factory

Nissan Motor Co. is to soon introduce a high-tech production system to boost workplace efficiency, and increase profitability.

The equipment and technology involved in the new system enhances automation required for applying sealant and fitting engines. Nissan will roll out this new high-tech system starting with its Tochigi plant in Japan sometime next year at a cost of Rs 2157 crore.

Exterior

As of now, Nissan hasn’t mentioned which factory is next to receive the new upgraded tech. However, at a time when sales in important markets such as China and USA aren’t at its best, this initiative does a raise an eyebrow. In fact, a new executive team is set to take over the company.This comes a year after the former chairman Carlos Ghosn was ousted. 

Reportedly, Nissan is implementing a global recovery plan where it will cut global vehicle production by 10 percent till 2023, and shed nearly one-tenth of its workforce. With so many cost-saving measures in place, only time will tell if this new tech was money spent well.

