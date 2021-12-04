Hyundai announces discounts of up to Rs 50,000 in December 2021

The South Korean automaker, Hyundai announced year-end discounts for the Aura, Grand i10 Nios, Santro, and the i20. The benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and benefits for the government or corporate employees. It is worth noting that the benefits and the discounts are model and variant-specific and are applicable till 31 December, until stocks last.

Read below to learn more about model-wise offers in December 2021.

Hyundai Aura

The petrol and diesel variants of the Hyundai Aura continues to attract benefits of up to Rs 50,000 in December 2021. The compact sedan is available in two petrol engines and one diesel engine option. The petrol version is available with 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre turbo GDi engine options, while the diesel version gets a 1.2-litre CRDi engine. The vehicle gets a standard five-speed manual transmission and an optional AMT unit. Moreover, the vehicle is also available with a CNG option. To learn more about variant specifications and prices, click here.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The petrol and diesel variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios also attract benefits of up to Rs 50,000 in December 2021. Like the Aura, the Grand i10 Nios also offers two petrol engine options – 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre turbo GDi, while the diesel version gets a 1.2-litre CRDi engine. Transmission duties are performed by the five-speed manual transmission and optional AMT unit. The hatchback also offers an optional CNG variant. To learn more about variant specifications and prices, click here.

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai’s entry-level model, the Santro attracts benefits of up to Rs 40,000 in December 2021. Hyundai Santro is powered by a 1.1-litre Epsilon MPI petrol engine in both five-speed manual and AMT options. Additionally, customers can also opt for a CNG option. To learn more about variant specifications and prices, click here.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai’s premium hatchback, the i20 attracts benefits of up to Rs 40,000 on both petrol and diesel variants. The petrol engine options include 1.2-litre and 1.0-litre turbo, while the diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre engine. Depending on the variant and variant options, the vehicle can be had in manual, IVT, and 7DCT options. To learn more about variant specifications and prices, click here.