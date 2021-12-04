CarWale
    Top-three compact SUVs sold in India in November 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    The compact SUV segment has been witnessing a steady growth in sales in recent times. Given the strong demand and popularity of the compact SUV segment, auto manufacturers in the country have been expanding their product line-up to widen options for the customers. Back in November, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, and the Hyundai Venue have emerged as the top-three bestselling models in compact SUV space in the country.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

    The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has made a strong comeback and reclaimed its top position with 10,760-unit sales in November 2021 as compared to 7,838-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering an impressive 37 per cent growth in sales. The sales are impressive considering the fact that the company is severely impacted by the shortage in supply of semiconductors.

    Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine which produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine gets a five-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission option with Smart Hybrid technology.

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon continues to hold the second rank in this segment for the second consecutive month in November 2021. The Nexon registered 9,831-unit sales last month as compared to 6,021-unit sales in November 2020, thereby witnessing a healthy 63 per cent growth in sales.

    The Nexon is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 118bhp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual and AMT options. On the other hand, the Nexon diesel gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine which generates 108bhp at 4,000rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine is available with a six-speed manual transmission. 

    Hyundai Venue

    Back in October, the Hyundai Venue had claimed the top rank in the compact-SUV segment. However, the sales for the Venue have dropped by 14 per cent with 7,932-unit sales last month as compared to 9,265-unit sales in November 2020, thereby slipping down to the third rank in the compact SUV segment last month. 

    Under the hood, the Venue is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 99bhp and 240Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDi is the powerful one of the lot, with an output of 118bhp/172Nm torque. Alternatively, customers can also opt for a 1.2-litre petrol engine which generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm.

