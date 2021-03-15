CarWale
    Hyundai Alcazar to debut in India in April 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Could be unveiled in the first week of April 2021

    - Will mark Hyundai’s entry into the premium three-row SUV segment

    Last month, Hyundai announced that its upcoming seven-seat SUV will be called the ‘Alcazar.’ To be built and launched in India first, the Alcazar will essentially be based on the mid-size SUV, Creta, with bigger dimensions and third-row seating. Now, word on the street is that Hyundai could be taking the sheets off the Alcazar sometime in the first week of April 2021. 

    Although there were quite a few spy images of the Alcazar in the last few months, little is known of the overall design and styling of it. It is likely to draw the front from its younger sibling with a few styling tweaks to make it stand out from the crowd. The exterior highlights of the Alcazar are to include redesigned LED headlights and taillamps, a large cascading front grille, 17-inch alloy wheels, character lines on the side, and the squared wheel arches with plastic cladding. With the overall length to grow on the Alcazar, it will be interesting to see how the Korean car manufacturer implements the floating roof design on it.

    Based on the prototype sightings, the Alcazar will get third-row seats and the middle row could be offered with bench and captain-type seats. The second row can also benefit from a centre armrest with cup holders, wireless charging, and storage space.  To know more about the interior of the upcoming three-row SUV, click here.

    Under the hood, the Alcazar will get an array of Hyundai’s engine and gearbox combinations. This includes a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates.

