    New Hyundai Alcazar interior leaked ahead of debut

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Hyundai Alcazar interior leaked ahead of debut

    - 2021 Hyundai Alcazar could be launched in April 

    - The model will be offered in six-seat and seven-seat configurations

    Hyundai recently confirmed the name of its new seven-seat SUV that is set to be unveiled later this year, known as the Alcazar. The Creta-based model will receive a reworked exterior design, an additional row of seats, and new features, and you can read more about it here.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Spy images of the new Hyundai Alcazar reveal the interior of the Creta-based three-row SUV. The Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in two seating layouts, a six-seat variant and a seven-seat variant; the former of which is visible in the spy images here.

    Third Row Seats

    The Hyundai Alcazar six-seat variant features a captain seat setup for the second row, divided by an arm-rest with features such as cupholders, wireless charging, and a storage facility. The second-row captain seats are equipped with Isofix child seat anchorage points while the third row of seats receives adjustable head-rests. All the seats in the second-row and third-row are finished in a dual-tone shade of white and black.

    Second Row Seats

    Changes to the exterior design of the Hyundai Alcazar are likely to include a new grille, revised front and rear bumpers, new LED tail lights, and the most prominent distinguishing factor, a larger rear overhang.

    Under the hood, the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be offered with the same options as the Creta, which currently include a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel motor, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor. Sources in the know suggest that the Alcazar could be launched in April 2021. Stay tuned for updates.

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
