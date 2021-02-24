Hyundai Alcazar is the brand's upcoming seven seater SUV

- Will be based on the five-seat Creta SUV

- Expected to be launched in India in the coming months

Hyundai’s upcoming seven-seat SUV will be christened as the ‘Alcazar’. The Alcazar will be a global product for the carmaker making its debut in India. It will also mark the brand’s entry into the premium three-row SUV segment in India. Hyundai states that the label ‘Alcazar’ draws its inspiration from the royal lineage of castles and palaces.

It is no surprise that Hyundai is working on a seven-seat SUV since early 2020. The South Korean car manufacturer had also got the ‘Alcazar’ name trademarked in April 2020, details of which can be read here. The Alcazar will essentially be based on the five-seat Creta and is likely to draw the design and styling cues for it. A new design for the light clusters, front grille, and alloy wheels will help it to distinguish itself from its younger sibling. The inclusion of a third row will add to the overall practicality of the SUV. The prototype of the Alcazar has been spotted on Indian roads on numerous occasions and you can read about it here.

Hyundai has not divulged any details with respect to the interiors. However, based on the recent sightings, it is likely to receive a larger touchscreen infotainment system than the one on the Creta. Other features expected on the Alcazar auto-dimming IRVM, digital instrument cluster, and Bluelink connected tech.

The engine details of the Alcazar is also under wraps but we expect it to source the powertrains from the Creta which includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Commenting on the announcement, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The year 2021 will add a new chapter in HMIL history, as we gear up to enter and redefine a new segment. Hyundai Alcazar will supersede the aspirations of new age buyers and redefine existing benchmarks to ensure customer delight. As Hyundai completes 25 years in the country, we will re-emphasise our commitment to Indian customers with the Global Debut of Hyundai Alcazar that is ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made First for India.”