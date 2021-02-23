CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance debuts with 478bhp V8

    Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance debuts with 478bhp V8

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    585 Views
    Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance debuts with 478bhp V8

    -         Brings in the naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8

    -         Will head out to North American markets first

    Lexus has spruced up the updated IS line-up with the introduction of the powerful F Sport variant. Called the ‘IS 500 F Sport Performance’ the four-door sedan also debuts the ‘F Sport Performance’ model line that is not a full-fledged F model, but powerful enough with matching looks to go with it.

    Engine Start Button

    The F Sport Performance line-up is much like the Hyundai’s N-Line or BMW’s M Power models and should adorn many more Lexus models in the years to come. As for the IS500, the new-gen model is plonked with Lexus’ famous 5.0-litre V8 that puts out 472bhp and a whopping 535Nm of twisting force. It’s paired to an eight-speed automatic. In terms of performance, it can hit 0-100kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

    Left Side View

    Despite the bigger engine, the IS500 weighs 1,765 kilograms, just 64.86 kilograms more than the standard IS350 F Sport. Developed at Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama, the IS gets fancy hardware like RWD F Sport's Dynamic Handling Package (DHP) with adaptive variable suspension (AVS) and a Torsen limited-slip differential as standard. Engineers have also improved the IS chassis with the addition of a Yamaha rear performance damper thus reducing structural distortion and increasing low-speed ride and high-speed agility. Brake upgrades include aerodynamic cooling and larger 14.0-inch two-piece aluminium front rotors and 12.7-inch rear rotors.

    Front View

    As for the appearance, the IS500 F Sport Performance can be differentiated through its bumped and sculpted hood, larger front fenders (to fit in the bigger V8), 19-inch 10-spoke Enkei alloy wheels, and lower rear diffusers with iconic quad exhaust tips. There’s also dark chrome window trim and a blacked-out rear lip spoiler to go the meaner demeanour.

    Dashboard

    On the inside, there’s heated leather-wrapped steering, F Sport-specific pedals, and F Sport Performance badging all around. There’s also Lexus’ Safety System Plus 2.5 integrated for enhanced safety.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Pricing of the Lexus IS500 F Sport Performance will be revealed closer to its market launch later this year along with its exterior and interior colour options. It will first go on sale in the American markets before heading out for Europe and Japan. Lexus India has no plans of introducing the IS sedan in the country anytime soon, but if the Japanese carmaker decides to bring the model to our shore, we could expect the IS500 F Sport Performance to be a part of it.

    Lexus ES Image
    Lexus ES
    ₹ 56.53 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Lexus
    • ES
    • Lexus ES
    • Lexus IS
    • IS 500
    • IS 500 F Sport Performance
    • F Sport Performance
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Lexus ES Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 67.08 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 71.02 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 65.42 Lakh
    Pune₹ 67.08 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 67.64 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 62.69 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 68.21 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 63.68 Lakh
    • lexus-cars
    • other brands
    Lexus ES

    Lexus ES

    ₹ 56.53 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lexus-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 9th March 2021
    All Upcoming Cars