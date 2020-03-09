Hyundai 45 electric spotted testing for the first time

- A production version of the Concept 45 showcased last year

- Expected to arrive in 2021

Hyundai was recently spotted testing the upcoming 45 pure-electric crossover at a frozen lake in northern Europe. Based on the Concept 45 showcased last year at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the 45 EV is expected to arrive sometime in 2021.

The Concept 45 was inspired by the iconic Pony Coupe Concept from 1974 with many elements carried forward on the futuristic showcar. Now, the test mule seems to retain few of these elements like the sleek and sharp fascia, raked pillars and clean body lines. The second electric Hyundai, after the Kona EV, will also adopt similar fascia and grille design. Even the alloy wheels look aerodynamic.

Although the futuristic LED set-up from the Concept 45 won’t make it to production we can expect some radical elements on the production vehicle. The sharp cuts and creases from the concept are also present under the concealment of the prototype. Even the interior will be minimalistic and spacious thanks to the electric nature. We could also expect the 45 to pack in new-age driver assist programs when it arrives next year.

Under the skin, the 45 will be based on the new electric-global platform (E-GMP) which will be powered by a two-motor setup making it an all-wheel-drive EV. Internally known as NE, the battery capacity and other technical specifications of this electric crossover are yet to be known.

The production version of the 45 is expected to arrive next year and it may or may not adopt a different moniker. It will face competition from many other electric crossovers which are in the pipeline like the Volkswagen ID4, Skoda Enyaq, Ford Mach E, Polestar 2, Tesla Model Y, and electric version of current crossovers like the BMW X3, Mini Countryman and the Volvo XC40.