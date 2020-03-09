Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai 45 electric spotted testing for the first time

Hyundai 45 electric spotted testing for the first time

March 09, 2020, 11:18 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
21211 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai 45 electric spotted testing for the first time

- A production version of the Concept 45 showcased last year

- Expected to arrive in 2021

Hyundai was recently spotted testing the upcoming 45 pure-electric crossover at a frozen lake in northern Europe. Based on the Concept 45 showcased last year at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the 45 EV is expected to arrive sometime in 2021.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

The Concept 45 was inspired by the iconic Pony Coupe Concept from 1974 with many elements carried forward on the futuristic showcar. Now, the test mule seems to retain few of these elements like the sleek and sharp fascia, raked pillars and clean body lines. The second electric Hyundai, after the Kona EV, will also adopt similar fascia and grille design. Even the alloy wheels look aerodynamic.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

Although the futuristic LED set-up from the Concept 45 won’t make it to production we can expect some radical elements on the production vehicle. The sharp cuts and creases from the concept are also present under the concealment of the prototype. Even the interior will be minimalistic and spacious thanks to the electric nature. We could also expect the 45 to pack in new-age driver assist programs when it arrives next year.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

Under the skin, the 45 will be based on the new electric-global platform (E-GMP) which will be powered by a two-motor setup making it an all-wheel-drive EV. Internally known as NE, the battery capacity and other technical specifications of this electric crossover are yet to be known.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

The production version of the 45 is expected to arrive next year and it may or may not adopt a different moniker. It will face competition from many other electric crossovers which are in the pipeline like the Volkswagen ID4, Skoda Enyaq, Ford Mach E, Polestar 2, Tesla Model Y, and electric version of current crossovers like the BMW X3, Mini Countryman and the Volvo XC40.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior
  • Hyundai
  • New Elite i20
  • Hyundai New Elite i20
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Hyundai Aura | Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai Aura | Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai kick-started 2020 with the all-new Aura – ...

142 Likes
37052 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2032 Likes
389586 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

1st Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in