Skoda Karoq - Now in pictures

Skoda India is leading the ‘India 2.0’ strategy for the whole Volkswagen Group with many new launches lined up for this year. One such mid-size SUV from the Czech automaker was garnering a lot of attention at the carmaker's pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020. Yes, we are talking about the Karoq which is expected to be launched this April. Here's a picture gallery of this India-bound SUV.

The Karoq is based on the VW Group’s versatile MQB platform, which also underpins the Superb, Kodiaq and the Octavia sedan. Then, VW’s Tiguan and T-ROC are also based on this platform.

Since it has the same platform as the VW T-Roc, which will also be launched this year, the Karoq measures 4,300mm in length which is similar to their prime rival - the Jeep Compass.

Yet, clean lines, cuts and creases, in fact, the overall design makes it look like a typical Skoda SUV. In fact, it looks like a scaled down version of the Kodiaq.

This by the way also means that it is a good thing for the Karoq as it carries forward all the sophistication of Skoda vehicles unlike other showy SUVs in India.

Similar is the case with its cabin with a neat dashboard, good detailing, adequate space and adjustable seats. The top-spec trims will boast of all the tech the carmaker has to offer.

There's no diesel engine on offer in India, and for now, the only option for the Skoda Karoq will be the 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol mill.

This engine is capable of producing a healthy 150bhp and 250Nm of torque. It will come mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic and only be offered as a front-wheel-drive model.

Though it will come via the CBU route for our market, Skoda says it will price it competitively. It will be interesting how the Karoq fares as it’s the Czech automaker's new Jeep-rival.

Thus the first Skoda SUV that will be launched in the Indian market will be the Karoq. It will be launched in April 2020, just after the BS6 emission norms come into place.