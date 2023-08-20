CarWale
    AD

    Honda Elevate arrives at dealership ahead of launch

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    228 Views
    Honda Elevate arrives at dealership ahead of launch

    - To be launched on 4 September, 2023

    - Offered with a sole petrol engine

    The Honda Elevate is set to make its debut in the Indian market on 4 September, 2023. The SUV will be offered in four variants across nine colour options. The bookings of the Elevate SUV are underway for a token of Rs. 21,000. Now, ahead of its price announcement, customers can visit their nearest Honda dealerships to experience the SUV in person.

    Honda Elevate Front View

    Engine and specification of Honda Elevate

    Honda Elevate Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Mechanically, the Honda SUV comes equipped with a sole 1.5-litre NA petrol engine borrowed from the Honda City. This motor is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of torque while being paired to a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. It misses out on the brand’s hybrid powertrain, however, the petrol engine is claimed of returning an ARAI-certified mileage of up to 16.92kmpl.

    Honda Elevate feature list

    Dashboard

    In terms of features, the Elevate comes loaded with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a wireless charger. Also on offer are features like a blind-spot monitor, ambient lighting, six airbags, electric sunroof, and Honda Sensing ADAS tech.

    Rivals of the Honda Elevate SUV

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Upon arrival, the Honda Elevate SUV will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross in the segment. We have driven the Honda Elevate SUV and the review is live on our website. 

    Image 2 and 3 source 

    Honda Elevate Image
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Nissan introduces exclusive offers for Onam in Kerala

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Elevate Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3787 Views
    18 Likes
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    7036 Views
    19 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 15.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Rs. 1.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    Rs. 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Toyota Vellfire
    Toyota Vellfire
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd AUG
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 95.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Sep 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Tata Nexon Facelift

    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Nexon EV Facelift
    Tata Nexon EV Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion

    Rs. 8.80 - 10.70 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 6.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    Rs. 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3787 Views
    18 Likes
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    7036 Views
    19 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda Elevate arrives at dealership ahead of launch