Honda Elevate arrives at dealership ahead of launch

- To be launched on 4 September, 2023

- Offered with a sole petrol engine

The Honda Elevate is set to make its debut in the Indian market on 4 September, 2023. The SUV will be offered in four variants across nine colour options. The bookings of the Elevate SUV are underway for a token of Rs. 21,000. Now, ahead of its price announcement, customers can visit their nearest Honda dealerships to experience the SUV in person.

Engine and specification of Honda Elevate

Mechanically, the Honda SUV comes equipped with a sole 1.5-litre NA petrol engine borrowed from the Honda City. This motor is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of torque while being paired to a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. It misses out on the brand’s hybrid powertrain, however, the petrol engine is claimed of returning an ARAI-certified mileage of up to 16.92kmpl.

Honda Elevate feature list

In terms of features, the Elevate comes loaded with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a wireless charger. Also on offer are features like a blind-spot monitor, ambient lighting, six airbags, electric sunroof, and Honda Sensing ADAS tech.

Rivals of the Honda Elevate SUV

Upon arrival, the Honda Elevate SUV will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross in the segment. We have driven the Honda Elevate SUV and the review is live on our website.

