Honda Elevate India launch on 4 September

- Bookings underway for Rs. 21,000

- Will rival Creta and Grand Vitara

Honda Cars India has confirmed that the prices of the Elevate SUV will be announced on 4 September, 2023. The Creta and Seltos rival will mark the brand’s entry into the mid-size SUV segment and will be sold alongside the City and Amaze sedans.

Variant and feature details of Honda Elevate

The bookings for the Elevate are underway for Rs. 21,000 and it is being offered in SV, V, VX, and ZX variants across seven monotone and three dual-tone colours.

While the Elevate misses out on a hybrid powertrain, the SUV does offer a host of modern features such as an electric sunroof, a wireless charging pad, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, a blind-spot monitor, and several ADAS features.

Elevate mileage and engine details

The SUV will be powered by a single 1.5-litre petrol engine that will be tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque. Customers will be able to choose from a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. Honda has revealed that the manual variants are claimed to return a mileage of 15.31kmpl whereas the CVT variants have an ARAI-tested mileage of 16.92kmpl.

Honda Elevate rivals

When launched next month, the Elevate will be an alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Skoda Kushaq.