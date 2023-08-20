Nissan introduces exclusive offers for Onam in Kerala

- Avail savings of up to Rs. 87,000 on Nissan Magnite

- Offers valid for a limited period

Nissan Motor India has introduced a range of exclusive Onam offers in Kerala for the month of August. This offer will be applicable exclusively to the Magnite range.

Nissan Onam discounts and benefits

As a part of the Onam offer, customers can get benefits of up to Rs. 87,000. These comprise of the following discounts:

A three-year Prepaid Maintenance Plan (PMP) An exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 Accessories worth Rs. 5,000 A special corporate benefit of Rs. 5,000 An additional benefit of 6.99 per cent when opting for the special financing offer via Nissan Renault Financial Services India (NRFSI)

In addition to the above, the brand will offer a three year ‘Peace of Mind’ package across the Nissan Magnite range for all southern states.

Nissan official spokesperson comment

Speaking on the occasion, Mohan Wilson, Director Marketing, Product and Customer Experience, Nissan Motors India (NMIPL), said, 'At Nissan, we are delighted to usher in the Indian festive period with Onam. Our unmatched Onam offers are a testament to providing exceptional value to our customers and elevating the ownership experience. We invite everyone in Kerala to take advantage of these amazing benefits and celebrate this Onam with a brand-new Nissan Magnite.'