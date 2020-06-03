Honda Cars India retails 375 cars in May

- Honda Cars India recently started its online car booking platform

- The company is expected to launch three new models in the near future

Honda Cars India has achieved sales of 375 units amidst lockdown 4.0 and operational restrictions in domestic market in May 2020. The company recently began its online car booking platform, details of which are available here.

Honda is expected to launch the all-new fifth generation City in India soon, details of which can be read here. The brand is also working on the BS6 Jazz and WR-V facelift in India that could be launched in the coming weeks.

Speaking on the market situation, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, 'The COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented situation where HCIL and our dealer network has been responding in the best possible manner. During May, after roll out of several relaxations from central and state government, we focused on re-opening of our network while ensuring strict adherence to the sanitisation, safety and distancing guidelines for COVID-19 prevention. Against all odds, our dealers have now been able to operationalise almost 280 facilities pan India. As a result, we were able to deliver more than 1,900 units to our customers. The domestic wholesale last month was of course quite limited due to the negligible inventory available at our factory before the lockdown.'