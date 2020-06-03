Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai launches Click to Buy, its complete online retail platform

June 03, 2020, 03:55 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
Hyundai launches Click to Buy, its complete online retail platform

- Online purchase facility available Pan India with 600 dealerships

- End-to-end online car buying platform, facilitating full spectrum car purchase journey 

Hyundai has just launched its online automotive retail with ‘Click to Buy’ which will aim to provide an end-to-end online car buying platform.

‘Click to Buy’ is designed to facilitate end-to-end retail of Hyundai cars online making owning a new car – contact less, safer, convenient and hassle free. With ‘Click to Buy’ Hyundai is offering access to its complete range of car models and is the only platform that covers all stages of customer purchase journey in an even more seamless and convenient manner. The one-stop solution for customers’ car ownership requirement now facilitates user experience enhancement and additional customer delight features such as transparency with on-road prices, dedicated sales consultants, online finance options from leading banks and more. 

With Click to Buy Hyundai is catering to the needs of new-age digital customers for purchase of new Hyundai cars. All Hyundai models including the new Creta and the new Verna are available on Click to Buy website and this would act as an additional sales channel for over 600 Hyundai Dealerships.

Commenting on the, ‘Click to Buy’, Mr. W S Oh, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has always been a Technology Leader in the automotive domain and has pioneered the Online Automotive Retail space with India’s First end-to-end online platform ‘Click to Buy’. Aligned with our Business Slogan ‘Future Ready’, we are introducing the next generation of online car buying with ‘Click to Buy’ that enriches Customer Experience with First-in-Industry features to offer a Seamless and Convenient Online Purchase Journey. With the entire automotive ecosystem evolving around us, Digital car buying platforms such as ‘Click to Buy’ will become the New Normal”  

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Verna
  • Hyundai Creta
  • Click to Buy
