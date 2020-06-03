Please Tell Us Your City

Tata HBX continues testing; production ready details leaked

June 03, 2020, 02:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Tata HBX continues testing; production ready details leaked

- Tata HBX test-mule features production-ready tail lights

- The model is scheduled to be launched in FY2021

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in FY2021, the Tata HBX has been spotted during a public road test one again. Spy images shared on the web hint at a production-ready test-mule of the model.

As seen in the spy images, the Tata HBX test-mule features production-ready taillights with a Y-shaped brake-light design. A few other notable highlights of the model include a high mounted stop lamp, rear bumper mounted number plate recess and reflectors.

Tata HBX Exterior

Powertrain options on the upcoming Tata HBX could include a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. The model was showcased in near production form at the 2020 Auto Expo, details of which can be read here.

Image Source

  • Tata
  • Tata HBX
  • HBX
