Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda starts online car booking platform

Honda starts online car booking platform

April 27, 2020, 03:00 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
12265 Views
Be the first to comment
Honda starts online car booking platform

- A car booking platform on Honda's website

- Aimed at adding to the convenience of customers

- Prospective buyers can book a car from their home

Honda Cars India today announced a new digital initiative named 'Honda from Home'. This is an online car booking platform backed by dealerships, in which customers can now book their car online by following a simple process.

One can go to the manufacturer's official website and select the book now option. Here they can select the car model they want and further decide on which variant they would want to consider. Once the final trim is selected whether it's an automatic or a manual and a petrol or a diesel, the buyer also has the option of choosing the colour. All the information of the buyer is saved after selecting the city and a convenient dealership. Once the verification of the information is done on the summary page, a customer can then proceed to the payment gateway, choose a payment option and book the car online.

Honda Amaze Exterior

Then, in the next stage, the customer will receive a booking confirmation ID through SMS/Email. Even the selected dealer receives the customer's details including this booking ID. What's next, a sales executive from the chosen dealership will contact the customer to work out further documentation and details. Interestingly, once all the finance and other formalities are complete, the vehicle can be delivered to the buyer's home too.

As explained above, this new platform allows customers to browse through various product options, select their preferred dealership and proceed to book their car online. This digital platform is designed to simplify the car booking process especially by offering round-the-clock access from any location. As of now it has been started with certain dealerships across many cities in India. Besides, good news is that Honda plans to integrate this with all their dealerships across the country.

Honda Amaze Exterior
  • Honda
  • Civic
  • City
  • CR-V
  • Honda city
  • Honda Civic
  • Honda CR-V
  • Honda Amaze
  • Amaze
  • Jazz BS6
  • Honda Jazz BS6
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Honda City Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.95 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.5 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 11.01 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.83 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 12.02 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 12.34 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.16 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.24 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Honda CRV The Best Driver’s SUV? Test 4 Minute Review

Honda CRV The Best Driver’s SUV? Test 4 Minute Review

The all-new Honda CRV is now being offered in b ...

160 Likes
23626 Views

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

Honda has updated the Amaze for 2018 and the re ...

111 Likes
69448 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in