Honda starts online car booking platform

Honda Cars India today announced a new digital initiative named 'Honda from Home'. This is an online car booking platform backed by dealerships, in which customers can now book their car online by following a simple process.

One can go to the manufacturer's official website and select the book now option. Here they can select the car model they want and further decide on which variant they would want to consider. Once the final trim is selected whether it's an automatic or a manual and a petrol or a diesel, the buyer also has the option of choosing the colour. All the information of the buyer is saved after selecting the city and a convenient dealership. Once the verification of the information is done on the summary page, a customer can then proceed to the payment gateway, choose a payment option and book the car online.

Then, in the next stage, the customer will receive a booking confirmation ID through SMS/Email. Even the selected dealer receives the customer's details including this booking ID. What's next, a sales executive from the chosen dealership will contact the customer to work out further documentation and details. Interestingly, once all the finance and other formalities are complete, the vehicle can be delivered to the buyer's home too.

As explained above, this new platform allows customers to browse through various product options, select their preferred dealership and proceed to book their car online. This digital platform is designed to simplify the car booking process especially by offering round-the-clock access from any location. As of now it has been started with certain dealerships across many cities in India. Besides, good news is that Honda plans to integrate this with all their dealerships across the country.