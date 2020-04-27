Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota commissions unique dealer restart guideline

Toyota commissions unique dealer restart guideline

April 27, 2020, 01:55 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
915 Views
Be the first to comment
Toyota commissions unique dealer restart guideline

- Aims at instilling confidence in the existing and prospective customers 

- Suggests Toyota Dealerships about the ways in which they can deal with the current situation

With things getting difficult with the current Covid-19 situation, manufacturers are looking at new ways to make things easier for dealers and customers. Toyota Kirloskar Motors has come up with a Dealer Operations Restart Guideline to educate and empower its dealer partners about the importance and adherence to good safety & hygiene practices, so as to secure all stakeholders from health hazards. 

The unique ‘Dealer Operations Restart Guideline’ aims at instilling confidence in the existing and prospective customers about the safety and hygiene initiatives introduced at Toyota dealer outlets, across the country. The guideline suggests Toyota Dealerships about the ways in which they can deal with the current situation, simultaneously encouraging them to follow the norms of the local administration in their respective region. The manual focuses on three key areas which include, facility and staff, sales and after sales.

At the facility, maintaining hygiene at customer touch points and sanitization of the inside and outside of the dealership premises with minimised usage of air conditioners. The company’s sales services will also witness a change. Employees are being directed to maintain transparency while communicating with customers and provide video or photo evidence of safety measures followed at the dealership, wherever required. As far as after-sales is concerned, certain measures have also been introduced with regard to the pick-up and delivery of vehicles, these include showcasing temperature certificate to customer during pick-up, disinfecting hands before receiving the vehicle keys, amongst other measures.    

  • Toyota
  • Toyota Innova
  • Toyota Fortuner
  • Toyota Kirloskar Motors
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1600 Likes
169845 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3473 Likes
323288 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in