Toyota commissions unique dealer restart guideline

- Aims at instilling confidence in the existing and prospective customers

- Suggests Toyota Dealerships about the ways in which they can deal with the current situation

With things getting difficult with the current Covid-19 situation, manufacturers are looking at new ways to make things easier for dealers and customers. Toyota Kirloskar Motors has come up with a Dealer Operations Restart Guideline to educate and empower its dealer partners about the importance and adherence to good safety & hygiene practices, so as to secure all stakeholders from health hazards.

The unique ‘Dealer Operations Restart Guideline’ aims at instilling confidence in the existing and prospective customers about the safety and hygiene initiatives introduced at Toyota dealer outlets, across the country. The guideline suggests Toyota Dealerships about the ways in which they can deal with the current situation, simultaneously encouraging them to follow the norms of the local administration in their respective region. The manual focuses on three key areas which include, facility and staff, sales and after sales.

At the facility, maintaining hygiene at customer touch points and sanitization of the inside and outside of the dealership premises with minimised usage of air conditioners. The company’s sales services will also witness a change. Employees are being directed to maintain transparency while communicating with customers and provide video or photo evidence of safety measures followed at the dealership, wherever required. As far as after-sales is concerned, certain measures have also been introduced with regard to the pick-up and delivery of vehicles, these include showcasing temperature certificate to customer during pick-up, disinfecting hands before receiving the vehicle keys, amongst other measures.