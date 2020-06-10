Government extends validity of vehicle documents up to 30 September

- Government had previously extended validity of documents till 31 July

- These motor vehicle documents include fitness certificates, permits, driving license and registration of vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued an advisory that has extended the validity of motor vehicle documents till 30 September. The previous advisory had resulted in the extension up to 31 July, details of which are available here.

According to the advisory issued by MoRTH, the validity of fitness certificates, permits (all types), driving license, registration of vehicles or any other concerned document whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which had expired since 1 February, 2020 will stand extended up to 30 September.

The previous advisory also revealed that there will be no late fees or any other type of additional charges for delayed payment of fees paid on or after 1 February. What are your views on this extension? Let us know through the comments section below.