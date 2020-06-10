Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda Cars India introduces car finance schemes for customers

Honda Cars India introduces car finance schemes for customers

June 10, 2020, 02:17 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
781 Views
Write a comment
Honda Cars India introduces car finance schemes for customers

- Honda has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC

- The company has rolled out the finance schemes to address finance issues during the COVID-19 phase

Honda Cars India is working with various financial institutions to offer new financial schemes. The finance schemes can address many issues of financing during the COVID-19 phase.

Honda has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Prime for its fourth-generation Honda City buyers. Under the programme, customers can avail a low rate of interest scheme for five years at the rate of 6.99% and low EMI for initial three months at Rs 999 per lakh. Customers who are interested in exchange will be able to avail an exchange bonus as well.

In another scheme introduced with HDFC, customers will get to avail benefits of a combination of Step-up EMI and Balloon EMI at the end of the tenure. Under this scheme, for a tenure of seven years, customers can benefit in terms of lower EMI during most part of loan tenure and balance amount included in last EMI. The rate of interest is 9.25% and the EMI increases every year with the balloon EMI in the last month.

  • Honda
  • City
  • Honda city
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Honda City Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.94 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.5 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 11.01 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.83 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 12.02 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 12.34 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.16 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.24 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Honda CRV The Best Driver’s SUV? Test 4 Minute Review

Honda CRV The Best Driver’s SUV? Test 4 Minute Review

The all-new Honda CRV is now being offered in b ...

180 Likes
25516 Views

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

Honda has updated the Amaze for 2018 and the re ...

112 Likes
73585 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

BMW New X6BMW New X6

11th Jun 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.16Cr
Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in