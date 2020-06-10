Please Tell Us Your City

Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition unveiled

June 10, 2020, 12:31 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition unveiled

- Just 15 units assigned for the USA

- Subtle changes make it stand out 

Mercedes-Maybach have just unveiled the Maybach S650 Night Edition. With the next-gen Mercedes-Maybach S-Class just around the corner, this might just be the current car’s last hurrah.

The standard Maybach S-Class is already a special car, but the S650 Night Edition adds a few extras to enhance the special feeling. These include carbon fiber accents inside and out, including a subtle trunk lid spoiler, custom 20-inch wheels with a dark finish, and a mix of black and white leather trim. “Night Edition” badges on the front fenders and in the cabin complete the list.

Powering the car is a 6-litre twin-turbocharged V-12 good for 621bhp and a massive 1000Nm of torque. This will see the super-limo sprint from 0-100 kmph in a sports car-like 4.6 seconds. The top speed is governed to 248 kmph.

As for the next Maybach S-Class, it's likely to make an appearance late this year or early next. It will arrive alongside a new generation of the regular S-Class that's due for a reveal shortly.  

  • Mercedes-Benz S-Class
  • Mercedes-Maybach S650
