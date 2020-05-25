Government extends vehicle documents validity till 31 July

- Previous extension was valid till 30 June

- No late fee or additional fee to be charged for delays

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued an official notification to extend the validity of all vehicle related documents till 31 July. According to a notification shared earlier, the previous date was set as 30 June, details of which are available here.

Apart from extending the date for validity of documents till 31 July, MoRTH has also said that there will be no charge of late fees or additional fees for delayed payment of fees paid on or after 1 February.

The ministry issued an official statement that said, “MORTH has issued a statutory order prescribing that the fees paid on or after 1 February 2020 for the activity(s) including renewal and in case such activity(s) is not completed due to conditions for prevention of COVID-19 pandemic, the fees paid shall continue to remain valid. If there is delay in paying the fees from 1 February, 2020 till the period of lockdown there would not be any additional or late fee to be charged for such delays till 31 July 2020.”