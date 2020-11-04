Discounts up to Rs 68,000 on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Celerio, and Ciaz in November 2020

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India are offering a range of discounts across the Arena and Nexa range this month. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

Arena

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. The Vitara Brezza is offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. The S-Presso can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Dzire include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. The Alto 800 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 18,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. The Ertiga is available only with a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Eeco are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000 each. Discounts on the Swift include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000.

Nexa

The Sigma variant of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 20,000, and an accessories pack worth Rs 37,000. The Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants of the model, as well as the Ciaz, are offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 11,000 each.

All variants of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. Additionally, the Sigma and Alpha variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, while the Delta and Zeta variants get a cash discount of Rs 20,000 each.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki XL6 are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 7,000. All variants of the Baleno are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. The Sigma variant of the hatchback gets an additional cash discount of Rs 5,000.