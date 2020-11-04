CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts up to Rs 68,000 on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Celerio, and Ciaz in November 2020

    Discounts up to Rs 68,000 on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Celerio, and Ciaz in November 2020

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    573 Views
    Discounts up to Rs 68,000 on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Celerio, and Ciaz in November 2020

    Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India are offering a range of discounts across the Arena and Nexa range this month. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    Arena

    The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. The Vitara Brezza is offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. The S-Presso can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000.

    Discounts on the Maruti Dzire include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. The Alto 800 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 18,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. The Ertiga is available only with a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

    The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Eeco are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000 each. Discounts on the Swift include a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000.

    Nexa

    The Sigma variant of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 20,000, and an accessories pack worth Rs 37,000. The Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants of the model, as well as the Ciaz, are offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 11,000 each.

    All variants of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. Additionally, the Sigma and Alpha variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, while the Delta and Zeta variants get a cash discount of Rs 20,000 each. 

    Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki XL6 are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 7,000. All variants of the Baleno are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. The Sigma variant of the hatchback gets an additional cash discount of Rs 5,000.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.19 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Alto
    • Swift
    • Wagon R
    • Maruti Suzuki Alto
    • Ignis
    • DZire
    • Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    • baleno
    • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    • Maruti Suzuki Eeco
    • eeco
    • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    • Ertiga
    • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    • Celerio
    • Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    • Ciaz
    • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    • maruti Suzuki Ignis
    • vitara brezza
    • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
    • S-Cross
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
    • S-Presso
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
    • XL6
    • Maruti Suzuki XL6
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.08 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.45 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.69 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.12 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.06 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.00 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.75 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.83 Lakh
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Hyundai New i20

    Hyundai New i20

    ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 5th November 2020
    All Upcoming Cars